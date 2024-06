The annual Simmer Dim half marathon was held today (Sunday) from Cunningsburgh to Clickimin.

First place in the men’s race went to Euan Duernberger with a time of 1hr 16mins 36secs.

The women’s race was won by Michelle Sandison who crossed the finishing line after 1hr 23mins 27secs.

Full results in the next edition of The Shetland Times.