Man jailed for seven years for attempted murder

A 50-year-old man has been jailed for seven years after attempting to kill another man in Lerwick.

Stephen Savage, 50, carried out a brutal knife attack on 36-year-old Ross Sutherland on 17th September 2022 in the town’s Grostane area.

He was found guilty last month after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. Sentence was deferred until today for the preparation of background reports.

During the trial jurors had heard how Mr Sutherland was blamed for £20 going missing at the property.

One witness described a “loud frenzy” as the victim desperately tried to protect himself.

Savage, of Glasgow, had previously been locked up for four-and-a-half years in 2012 for an unprovoked attack on a dad outside a primary school in the city.

The Shetland murder bid occurred after Savage ended up at the house where the crime occurred. He was not known to most of those there.

Witnesses said an argument erupted about money being stolen and Mr Sutherland was blamed.

Savage was then seen clutching a blade and saw Sutherland had been injured.

Lord Harrower jailed Savage, who had three previous convictions for assaults with weapons, for seven years.

After the sentencing Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “This was an extremely violent offence that left his victim with life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with his victim and his family who were all affected by this crime. I hope this brings them some comfort as Savage now faces the consequences of his reckless actions.

“I hope this conviction highlights our commitment to ensuring those responsible for such crimes will be investigated and brought to justice.

“We will continue to use all resources at our disposal and work with our partner agencies to do this.”