The Norwegian yacht, Lolmao, which was first to cross the line in the Shetland race. Photo: Ryan Leith

There were celebrations for the crew of Lolmao last night, as the Norwegian yacht was first to cross the line in the Shetland Races.

Vessels competing in the North Sea challenge have been arriving at Lerwick.

A total of 24 yachts started the 38th race at Rongesundet, north of the Norwegian port, at 1pm.

They have been berthing at Albert Dock in Lerwick, and are due to begin their race back to Bergen on Sunday.

A ceremony is due to take place tonight.