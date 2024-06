Two break-ins have been reported at the same dry cleaners in Lerwick.

Officers are appealing for information after the incidents at Manson’s Dry Cleaners in Kantersted Road.

The first happened between 15th-26th April; the second was between 25th and 27th May.

The appeal for information was issued today (Monday).

People can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on on 0800 555111 or attend at Lerwick Police Station.