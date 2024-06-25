Whalsay skipper becomes pelagic chairman for Scotland

Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association's new chairman Richard Williamson.

Richard Williamson, from Whalsay, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association.

Mr Williamson, who was formerly the vice-chairman of the organisation and co-skipper of the Research, is taking over from Alex Wiseman who has retired from the role after 15 years of service.

“Alex has been a superb chair and everyone in the association would like to thank him for excellent work in looking after the interests of our sector for so many years,” Mr Williamson said.

“I am honoured to have been elected as the new chairman and will work hard to ensure that the interests of the Scottish pelagic industry are well-represented and protected.

“Our sector provides a sustainable, nutritious and low-carbon food resource, which plays an important role in ensuring national food security and economic benefit to Scotland and the UK.”

Ally West, who is co-skipper of the Fraserburgh-based Resolute, said he was “delighted” to be appointed as the association’s vice-chairman.