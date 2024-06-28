In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 28th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Quarry failure could push back road repairs.
- EXCLUSIVE: Figures show dramatic increase in visitor centre demand.
- EXCLUSIVE: Tingwall couple rescue dog from death sentence.
- EXCLUSIVE: Oceanic clock marks 110 years in Foula.
- CAMPAIGN: Drugs dogs petition approved for parliament.
- Shetland Gas Plant sold to London-based company.
- Bikers rally marks Simmer Dim.
- Results: Winners and runners-up of Shetland Dog Show.
- First patients begin to use MRI scanner.
- SPORTS: Results from the Shetland ACSC prize-giving.
- SPORTS: Report and results from Sandwick regatta.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment