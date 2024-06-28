Poll: Should some drugs be legalised or decriminalised? 

Cannabis plants. Photo: Pixabay.

General election candidates offered their views on drug reform this week in the last of a series of articles in The Shetland Times.

Each of the candidates taking part agreed action was needed to combat the scourge of drugs and the tragedy it brings.

Their views on how to achieve change varied considerably.

Green Party candidate Alex Armitage called for the legalisation of all drugs, so they can be regulated and dispensed by people with a duty of care.

SNP candidate Robert Leslie said his party would seek to decriminalise drugs for personal use so that people could seek help without fear of prosecution.

Liberal Democrat candidate Alistair Carmichael questioned whether, in the long-term, prohibition of drugs was likely to be any more successful than it was with alcohol in the US.

Labour’s Conor Savage called for a “dual approach” – firstly, cracking down on criminals and secondly providing better support for people who have fallen into drug use.

Shane Painter, for the Conservatives, said decriminalisation was not the answer, and instead called for a comprehensive approach of based on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration.

Now, we are asking our readers if they would support some form of legalisation or decriminalisation of some illegal drugs, such as cannabis.

Reform’s Robert Smith has not taken part in the series of questions.