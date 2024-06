European bee-eater. Photo: Magnie Scott

This picture of a European bee-eater was captured today (Saturday) by Magnie Scott on Papa Stour.

He told The Shetland Times: “He was so colourful he stood out!”

The photo was post on the Shetland Birds and Wildelife Facebook page and local wildlife expert Hugh Harrop confirmed it was a European bee-eater, commenting: “Brilliant.”