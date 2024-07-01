News

Isles’ Cold War items to be exhibited at National Museum

Kaliningrad klondyker - Orlenok - in Lerwick harbour, with her landing boat, known locally as a 'baked bean'. Photo: Shetland Museum

Items collected from Shetland during the Cold War will go on display in a new exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland this month.

A large hammer and sickle emblem and flag retrieved from Soviet factory-fishing ships that docked in Shetland in the 1980s are among the items on loan from Shetland Museum.

Despite relations between Nato countries and the Soviet Union were characterised by mistrust and animosity, formal and informal relations in Scotland continued.

This was evident in the isles where Soviet factory-fishing ships known as Klondykers, regularly docked at Lerwick Harbour.

The exhibition will include objects from these fishing ships, gifted by their crew to the people of Shetland.

Shetland Museum and Archives curator Carol Christiansen said Shetlanders experienced “a very human side” of the Cold War.

“Klondyker crews, arriving with little money and few resources, found friendship and support among the Shetlanders,” Ms Christiansen said.

“Locals provided food from their gardens and donated unwanted but repairable items for the crews to take back to their home countries.”

At the time, several factory ships were wrecked in Shetland waters, with crews rescued by coastguard. These crew members were taken care of in the isles until safe transport could be arranged to return to the USSR.

The Cold War Scotland exhibition begins on Saturday 13th July and will run through to the end of January next year.

