Blue green algae at Clickimin Loch

Shetland Times July 5, 2024
Shetland Islands Council’s environmental health service has received notification from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) that Blue Green Algae is present in the Clickimin Loch, Lerwick.

Warning notices have been placed around the loch. 

Parents with young children and dog owners are advised to be cautious in the area, as blue-green algae can present a toxic risk. 

Children and animals should not drink or enter the water, and should avoid contact with any algal scum.   

Adjoining landowners and NHS Shetland have been advised. 

At this stage there is no adverse effect on water supplies.

