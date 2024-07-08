Woman remanded in custody after facing four assault charges

A 38-year-old woman has appeared in court to face four assault charges.

Sarah Irvine, also known as Patterson, entered no plea when she appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Irvine, whose address was given as Shetland, was also charged with breach of the peace, culpable and reckless conduct and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

She was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Irvine is due back before the court within eight days.