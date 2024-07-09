Lerwick pianist to represent Scotland in upcoming festival 

Amy Laurenson will represent Scotland at the WOMEX Festival in October.

Lerwick pianist Amy Laurenson will represent Scotland at an international festival in October.

Womex Festival has been held every year in a different European city since it was founded in 1994- showcasing musical talent from all over the world.

This year’s festival is being held in Manchester and Amy will perform on the Horizon Stage.

The horizon stage was founded a decade ago – creating a platform for musical talent from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Amy is one of only two artists to represent Scotland with the other being Scottish folk band Gnoss.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to showcase my music at Womex, an event that bears a huge significance in the international music scene,” she said.

Womex Festival will be held from 23rd to 27th October with more details to follow nearer the time.

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times.