In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 12th July) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Cyclists plea for more protection on the roads.
- Read our comprehensive general election analysis and coverage.
- EXCLUSIVE: Scalloway mother raises awareness on daughter’s rare muscle condition.
- Digital switchover plans slammed as BT events held.
- EXCLUSIVE: Minimarket tastes success with tasty cakes.
- Report and pictures from sheep show.
- EXCLUSIVE: MSP backs “pretty and temporary” windfarm projects.
- EXCLUSIVE: Concerns raised over rare isles magpie breeding.
- EXCLUSIVE: Fears grow as “skinny” dead dolphin is found.
- SPORT: Triathletes take county glory in Stromness.
- SPORT: Report from Dale as eight sides battle for Wilson Cup glory.
