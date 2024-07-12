In this week’s Shetland Times

News

Shetland Times July 12, 2024
In today’s (Friday 12th July) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: Cyclists plea for more protection on the roads.
  • Read our comprehensive general election analysis and coverage.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Scalloway mother raises awareness on daughter’s rare muscle condition.
  • Digital switchover plans slammed as BT events held.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Minimarket tastes success with tasty cakes.
  • Report and pictures from sheep show.
  • EXCLUSIVE: MSP backs “pretty and temporary” windfarm projects.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Concerns raised over rare isles magpie breeding.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Fears grow as “skinny” dead dolphin is found.
  • SPORT: Triathletes take county glory in Stromness.
  • SPORT: Report from Dale as eight sides battle for Wilson Cup glory.
