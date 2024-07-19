In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 19th July) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Ferry chaos causes business closure risk.
• EXCLUSIVE: Labour politician criticised over turbine views.
• SIC puts tourist centre up for sale.
• EXCLUSIVE: Telecom provider urged to find ‘simple’ solutions to problems.
• EXCLUSIVE Bigton woman to compete in Commonwealth competition.
• Clousta lass raises awareness of rare condition in children.
• SPORT: Isles sees resurgence in table tennis
