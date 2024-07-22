Lifeboat rescues stranded dog

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were called out on Sunday to rescue a dog after it jumped over cliffs.

Four coastguard crews were called out around 10.30am to the Neaps of Norby, near Sandness.

The RNLI’s volunteer Aith lifeboat crew launched shortly after noon, reaching the area within 30 minutes and launching the lifeboat’s onboard Y-boat upon arrival.

The small three-metre inflatable craft allowed two members of the crew to navigate closer inshore to quickly locate and successfully retrieved the dog from a small beach at the base of the cliffs.

Once the dog was recovered, it was then handed over to its owner at the nearby Melby pier in Sandness – from where it was taken directly for a veterinary assessment.