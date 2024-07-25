Mussel farmer finds unexploded mine

The suspected mine which was found in Yell.

The Marine and Coastguard Agency cordoned off an area where a suspected mine was found in Yell.

Yesterday (Wednesday), a call to Police Scotland and the coastguard was made to report the find.

Staff at a mussel farm at Da Herra Station, Whalefirth, discovered the explosive while out sampling.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been requested to attend.

Coastguard told The Shetland Times that it has cordoned off the area while waiting for the bomb disposal team to arrive.

Bomb disposal experts are expected to arrive on Sunday.