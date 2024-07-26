News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Shetland Times July 26, 2024 0
In today’s (Friday, 26th July) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Naming of turbine causes controversy.
  • SIC takes unusual step of o house new workers.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Sepa finds no “significant” pollution in burn.
  • ECLUSIVE: German cyclist visits isles as part of childhood dream.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Whalsay best place to see whimbrels.
  • Pictures and report from UnstFest.
  • Pictures and report from Skeld Regatta.
  • The Shetland Times focuses on volunteering.
  • SPORT: Eleven-year-old signs for Dons.
  • SPORT: Preview of hockey and football inter-county matches.
