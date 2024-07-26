In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 26th July) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Naming of turbine causes controversy.
- SIC takes unusual step of o house new workers.
- EXCLUSIVE: Sepa finds no “significant” pollution in burn.
- ECLUSIVE: German cyclist visits isles as part of childhood dream.
- EXCLUSIVE: Whalsay best place to see whimbrels.
- Pictures and report from UnstFest.
- Pictures and report from Skeld Regatta.
- The Shetland Times focuses on volunteering.
- SPORT: Eleven-year-old signs for Dons.
- SPORT: Preview of hockey and football inter-county matches.
