POLL: Should hostels be used as temporary accommodation?

The empty Janet Courtney Hostel in Lerwick.

The SIC has taken the unusual step of asking people to give up vacant properties for incoming council staff.

With probationary teachers, social workers and graduates all waiting to start either in August or September, the council is urgently looking for somewhere for them to go.

NHS Shetland is also struggling to accommodate new staff, with major housing projects at the Knab and Staneyhill still years from completion.

But some people have bristled at the idea of incoming staff taking accommodation at a time when many people have been waiting on the council housing list for years.

And others have pointed to the number of empty properties across Shetland, saying these should be refurbished firstly.

