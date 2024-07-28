Busy weekend for coastguard crews

A stock image of the coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin. Photo: Jim Mullay

The coastguard rescue helicopter has been called into action twice over the weekend.

On Saturday it was called to collect someone who had fallen ill in Yell and transfer them to the Clickmin landing site.

They were then taken by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital at around 11am.

Then, today (Sunday), they were tasked with a medical evacuation from an offshore oil installation east of Shetland at around 9am.

The person was taken to the Clickimin landing site, where they landed just before mid-day.