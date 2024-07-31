Man ordered to pay £500 compensation to nurses he assaulted while heavily intoxicated in hospital

A 43-year-old man has been ordered to pay £500 compensation to two nurses he assaulted while they tried to care for him.

Wade Handley, from Bedlington, Northumberland, was also fined £600 for his behaviour at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in the early hours or 14th March.

Appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday via video-link, Handley apologised for his actions, which he said were “out of character”.

The accused said he had no memory of what happened, having “sought solace in a bottle”.

The court heard Handley, formerly from East Voe, had been found unconscious in Burgh Road at around 5.30am.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said he was “soaking wet, heavily intoxicated and smelling strongly of alcohol”.

After being admitted to hospital, the court heard be became “agitated” and started to wave his arms around.

He punched a nurse in the face, causing her to retreat back, the fiscal said.

Continuing to wave his arms around as staff tried to get him back in bed, he then struck another nurse on the arm.

The nurses asked reception to call for police assistance.

Mr MacKenzie said Handley had became aggressive even though the nurses only had his best interests in mind.

During an earlier hearing the fiscal aid the nurses felt “very exposed and vulnerable” and were relieved when the officers arrived.

Three officers attended and found Handley asleep in the corner of the resuscitation room, the court heard.

“He was so intoxicated he could barely stand on his own two feet,” Mr MacKenzie said.

The court heard the nurses feared Handley may attack them again – but he remained calm for the rest of his treatment, due to the police presence.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said a report prepared following Handley’s admission of guilt earlier in the month indicated he had shown remorse for his actions and apologised unreservedly.

“It would appear that you fully accept you were under the influence of alcohol at the time and there have been personal reasons which led to you over-imbibing on this occasion,” he added.

The sheriff said there was “no excuse” to assault emergency workers, even under the influence of alcohol.

He ordered Handley pay a total of £1,600 in fines and compensation.