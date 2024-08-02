News

POLL: Is the summer recess for councillors too long?

The council chamber has lain dormant over the summer months. Photo: SIC

Councillors have been urged to cut short their summer break and get back to work, by one of their own members.

Ian Scott has called their lengthy recess, with three months between full council meetings, “ridiculous” and “absurd”.

He has implored them to get back to the council chamber to discuss key issues, such as problems with the inter-island ferry services.

“The problem is that, if we are irrelevant for three months, what does it say about the rest of the year?” He said.

Mr Scott said a plea to his fellow colleagues to meet more frequently had gone largely unanswered.

