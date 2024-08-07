News

Police officer left concussed after being kicked in head at Trench

Lerwick Sheriff Court. 

A man who admitted kicking a police officer in the head has had his sentence deferred for background reports.

Ryan Murray, from Strathy, pulled back his right fist and asked an on-duty policeman: “What would happen if I f***ing punched you right now?”

He made the threat at Trench Bar at around 3am on 3rd February, as police struggled with “a difficult situation” in the nightclub.

Murray, 34, had been told by police he could leave the area and that they did not need to speak to him.

But after he threatened to punch an officer, they attempted to arrest him.

However Murray “wasn’t going to go willingly”, according to procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie, and struggled violently with them.

He was pushed against the police van where he continued to struggle, shout, swear and threaten them.

As they placed him in the back of the van, he lashed out and kicked one of the policemen in the head.

This caused swelling and bleeding to his bottom lip, and he was left concussed for days after.

Lerwick Sheriff Court was told the police officer had headaches, nausea and was sensitive to light, and had to receive medical attention.

Murray, appearing via video-link from custody, admitted all of the charges against him.

His defence agent made a motion for him to be released on bail while a criminal justice social work report could be filed.

But Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said Murray had failed to attend at court on numerous occasions in the past.

And he said he had made it clear in recent weeks that people who acted violently to on-duty police should expect to be dealt with in a serious manner.

He refused Murray’s application to be released on bail.

Murray will return for sentencing on 28th August.

