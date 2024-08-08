Orca feeding frenzy in South Mainland
Dozens of people gathered on Tuesday as orcas enjoyed a feeding frenzy on ducklings in Levenwick. Many got close up photographs and videos of whales, including the one here by Holly Paget-Brown.
