RSPB Shetland is today hosting Spiggie Open Day to showcase the work it does around RSPB Loch of Spiggie Reserve and further afield.

There will be family-friendly nature activities within the Loch of Spiggie Hide and on Scousburgh Sands beach, such as guide in the hide sessions, guided walks, sand sculpture creations, a nature spot station, and purling ida ebb to see what we can find.



Community Engagement Officer Ali Robertson said: “At RSPB Shetland we want to provide opportunities for families to connect with each other whilst connecting with nature around them and having fun.

“Spiggie is a great place to showcase the work we do at RSPB Shetland and the benefits to nature that come from a supportive and collaborative relationship with local landowners.”



RSPB Shetland has done a lot of work at Spiggie Loch and surrounding areas in the recent years, such as installing a fully-accessible community hide by the loch edge, and working with local schools to create a mural on the inside.

RSPB Shetland reserves team manage the area for nature by monitoring loch water levels and quality, working with local landowners to graze the land and to grow crops for birds and pollinators, adding scrapes to provide wader habitat, removing invasive plant species, installing tern rafts and a range of other practical measures to enhance and protect the wildlife and habitat around Loch of Spiggie.