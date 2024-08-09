In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 9th August) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Council spends £25 million on ferry maintenance in five years.
- Drugs dogs campaign raises nearly £8,000.
- Strongwoman tells of riot fears in Middlesbrough.
- Women sentenced after Walls pier tragedy.
- ENERGY ZONE: Turbines cut back to be considered by council.
- Fishermen’s association calls for “more transparency” over entanglement concerns.
- Results and report from Voe Show.
- SPORT: Whitedale wins Fraser Cup but Celtic get revenge in the league.
Click here to get The Shetland Times delivered to your device every Friday morning.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment