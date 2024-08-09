POLL: Should there be a ban on new onshore windfarms in Shetland? 

The prospect of more turbines in Shetland provoked criticism on social media this week.

Although Statkraft has proposed to reduce the number of turbines in its Mossy Hill development, many people commenting said there were already too many turbines – and no more were needed.

Shetland already has the Viking Energy, Burradale and Garth windfarms and there are at least three more with planning permission.

Is there scope for more turbines? Or do you feel Shetland has reached its limit?

