Councillors approve Fetlar pods plans

Shetland Times August 14, 2024 0
The pod proposal in Fetlar was withdrawn this week. Photo: Malcolmson Architects

Councillors approved four glamping pods in Fetlar by councillors, on the condition developers create one extra parking space than originally planned. 

The SIC planning committee today (Wednesday) heard evidence about the controversial development, which was opposed by Fetlar Community Council.

Community councillors feared a potential archaeological site could be disturbed, despite an expert giving support, under a watching brief. 

But councillors approved officials’ recommendations, with a slight amendment to parking provisions.

Concerns in the council chamber had instead focused on increasing the number of proposed parking spaces at the site. 

North Isles councillor Robert Thomson felt this had been the biggest issue on his mind, as he had an “intimate knowledge” of the area. 

He said anything that could be done to help parking in the centre of Fetlar would be very helpful.

With his knowledge of the area, he said one additional car parking space was not a lot to ask for, considering the congestion that could be experienced there at certain times of the day.

He added: “It will go some way to help the community’s concerns.”

Chairman Davie Sandison accepted an amendment to the recommendation from Mr Thomson at the end of debate. 

Mr Sandison had originally agreed with the official recommendation but after a “well made” speech by the North Isles councillor, he had changed his mind to back the amendment.

