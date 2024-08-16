In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 16th August) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Tourism petition supported by thousands
• EXCLUSIVE: Whalsay commuters left stranded for a second time
• Newly built Antarctic arrives home
• EXCLUSIVE: Leisure centres faced possible closure
• EXCLUSIVE: Lack of dental cover highlighted
• EXCLUSIVE: Brae family save bird’s life
• EXCLUSIVE: Dangerous items confiscated from schools
• SPORT: Coverage from the sprint triathlon, Lerwick regatta and the angling season finale
