Renewable energy boosts isles economy

An aerial view of the Viking Energy windfarm. Photo: John Coutts.

Two major clean energy projects boosted the isles economy by £125 million, according to new figures.

SSE has today (Wednesday) revealed the scale of investment in the Shetland supply resulting from the Viking Energy windfarm and the HVDC interconnector.

SSE Renewables’ Viking windfarm contributed £80 million, while SSEN Transmission’s subsea cable accounted for £45 million.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said maximising “economic opportunities” for the isles communities was an “important part” of the clean energy transition.

“We have been privileged to work with a wide range of local businesses through the development and construction of the wind farm and subsea connection,” Mr Phillips-Davies said.

He hoped the company could help make a “major contribution” to the Shetland economy in the years ahead, describing the isles as a “hub for clean energy generation”.

Many businesses benefited from the investment, which included large accommodation, transport providers and sole traders.