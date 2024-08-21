News

Renewable energy boosts isles economy

Shetland Times August 21, 2024 0
Renewable energy boosts isles economy
An aerial view of the Viking Energy windfarm. Photo: John Coutts.

Two major clean energy projects boosted the isles economy by £125 million, according to new figures. 

SSE has today (Wednesday) revealed the scale of investment in the Shetland supply resulting from the Viking Energy windfarm and the HVDC interconnector.

SSE Renewables’ Viking windfarm contributed £80 million, while SSEN Transmission’s subsea cable accounted for £45 million. 

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said maximising “economic opportunities” for the isles communities was an “important part” of the clean energy transition. 

“We have been privileged to work with a wide range of local businesses through the development and construction  of the wind farm and subsea connection,” Mr Phillips-Davies said.

He hoped the company could help make a “major contribution” to the Shetland economy in the years ahead, describing the isles as a “hub for clean energy generation”.

Many businesses benefited from the investment, which included large accommodation, transport providers and sole traders.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.