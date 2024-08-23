News

In this week's Shetland Times

In today's (Friday, 23rd August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Council could pressure energy firms to provide accommodation for workers.
  • Probe launched after spaceport rocket explosion.
  • Elderly face cold winter as price cap rises and fuel payments cut.
  • Photos and report from Rising North festival.
  • Motors feature: James McConnachie reviews latest motoring deals.
  • New Sandveien homes unveiled.
  • Calls for more action on drugs as new figures revealed.
  • Ferries dubbed fragile during Tunnel Vision meetings.
  • SPORT: Super Celtic seal unbeaten season.
  • SPORT: Athlete becomes national 5k champion.

