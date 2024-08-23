In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 23rd August) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Council could pressure energy firms to provide accommodation for workers.
- Probe launched after spaceport rocket explosion.
- Elderly face cold winter as price cap rises and fuel payments cut.
- Photos and report from Rising North festival.
- Motors feature: James McConnachie reviews latest motoring deals.
- New Sandveien homes unveiled.
- Calls for more action on drugs as new figures revealed.
- Ferries dubbed fragile during Tunnel Vision meetings.
- SPORT: Super Celtic seal unbeaten season.
- SPORT: Athlete becomes national 5k champion.
