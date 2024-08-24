Whitedale win Parish Cup

Whitedale has won the Parish Cup, beating Sandwick 5-1 at Gilbertson Park in Lerwick this afternoon (Saturday).

It is the 10th time the club has won the competition, having played in 20 finals, last winning in 1995.

They went one nil up early in the first half, with Sandwick equalising shortly after. A vital penalty put them 2-1 up at half-time..

They went on to score three more times in the second half to secure victory against Sandwick, who last won the Parish Cup in 1963.

Full report and photos in Friday’s Shetland Times.