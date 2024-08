Meadowfield Road, Scalloway,. Photo: Google.

A driver failed to stop after a crash, police said.

Officers are appealing for information after the unknown vehicle crashed into a blue Toyota Yaris.

It happened in Meadowfield road, Scalloway, between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Saturday, 17th August.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in 101 and quote PS-20240818-1459.