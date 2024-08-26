News

Alistair Munro August 26, 2024
Shetland hand-knitting on Mastermind

Shetland hand-knitting is a specialist subject in tonight’s (Monday) Mastermind.

Clive Myrie presents another heat of the classic quiz where contenders take to the famous black chair under the glare of the spotlight and the ticking clock in an attempt to become the next Mastermind champion.

The specialist subjects this time are the novels of Zadie Smith, Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, the history of Shetland hand-knitting and the television sitcom Spaced.

It is being screened tonight on BBC2 from 7.30pm, and on BBC iPlayer.

