Fin named as Junior Guizer Jarl
The youngster responsible for leading next year’s Junior Up-Helly-A’ has been named.
Fin Hatrick has today [Friday] been confirmed as the Junior Guizer Jarl for the 2025 festival.
The youngster responsible for leading next year’s Junior Up-Helly-A’ has been named.
Fin Hatrick has today [Friday] been confirmed as the Junior Guizer Jarl for the 2025 festival.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.