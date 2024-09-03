News

Bus stations could feature digital displays with real time information showing when next service will arrive 

Bus stops could soon feature digital displays providing waiting passengers with up to date information on when the next service will arrive.

ZetTrans lead officer Michael Craigie said he was looking at investing in the technology to make it easier for passengers to receive information.

Addressing Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday), Mr Craigie said the ticket machines on buses already had GPS capabilities to provide real time information about their location.

“We now have that additional functionality which we can deploy to help folk understand where they are, what bus is coming, when it’s coming and whether it’s late,” he said.

Mr Craigie acknowledged there would be a cost for the new technology but said funding was available through Transport Scotland.

“People need to have confidence that the service is reliable, comfortable gets them to where they need to be when they need to be there.

“These are the sort of things we build into what we do next.”

Mr Craigie said there could also be additions to the Shetland Travel Information app, which already includes timetables for buses, inter-island ferries and inter-island flights.

Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Arwed Wenger had asked whether more information could be provided about how to make connections between bus services and other forms of transport.

Mr Craigie said that was a “big focus” for ZetTrans.

Although regular travellers know how to make connections, Mr Craigie said ZetTrans needed to do a “better job” of enabling everyone to make the best best use of the network.

