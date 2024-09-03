News

Three times more ‘affordable rural’ homes built in Aberdeen City than Shetland

September 3, 2024 0
Three times more ‘affordable rural’ homes built in Aberdeen City than Shetland
The Knab redevelopment will provide some affordable housing in Lerwick. Photo: 7N  Architects.

More affordable rural homes have been built in Aberdeen City than in Shetland, new figures reveal.

According to a Freedom of Information request, just 111 affordable rural homes have been built in Shetland since 2017.

During the same period, 380 were built in Aberdeen City – despite it being a mainly urban area.

The figures, shared by Highlands and Island MSP Rhoda Grant, also show rural housing has been built near the Edinburgh bypass and Central Belt commuter towns.

The Scottish government claims to have built more than 10,000 rural affordable homes since 2016, but Ms Grant says the new figures cast doubt over that assessment.

She is calling on the government to “urgently” re-evaluate its classification system for rural housing areas, claiming the current system is now working to help rural areas address depopulation.

“The lack of affordable housing is the single greatest issue in the Highlands and Islands.

“Our health service cannot recruit because of it.

“Depopulation increases every year because of it. 

“Our economic development depends on good quality, affordable housing.

“This FOI highlights that urban areas are benefiting from funding for rural affordable housing.

“This puts rural areas at a further disadvantage.

“The Scottish Government need to examine how this has been allowed to happen and re-define their classification system for rural housing.”

The figures show that since 2017, almost 9,000 affordable rural homes have been built – but less than half of these have been in the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.