In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 6th September) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Concern about a lack of postal staff and posties being overworked.
- Criticism of Viking as ‘celebration’ dinner held to mark windfarm opening.
- EnQuest explores possibility of Sullom Voe wind turbines.
- Interview with outgoing Helen Budge as she prepares for retirement.
- EXCLUSIVE – Award-winning farmer undergoing charity challenge after rare diagnosis.
- EXCLUSIVE – Calls for redundant hyperbaric unit to be brought back into use.
- Photos and report from the Unst Show.
- SPORT – Shetland win mixed hockey inter-county, report and photos from 30th anniversary athletics meet and Ian Williamson takes A Sporting Chance.
