News

Council has its eye on second hand vessel to prop up struggling ferry service

September 9, 2024 0
Council has its eye on second hand vessel to prop up struggling ferry service

The SIC hopes to secure a second hand vessel to prop up its struggling inter-island ferry service.

Ferries manager Andrew Inkster confirmed the council was keeping “an eye on” a particular ferry..

He said the vessel was not currently up for sale but could become available in the near future.

His comments came during discussions of a ferry resilience review, which follows a number of high profile service disruptions this summer.

Infrastructure director John Smith acknowledged there had been a “very large number” of formal complaints resulting from one of the periods of disruption.

Mr Smith said one of the major issues was with staff recruitment and retention.

And he said the “headwinds and tide are pushing against us”.

Mr Smith said the current proposals were needed to “keep the bloat afloat”.

However, he said the more long-term solution would be found in the Inter-Island Connectivity Plan, which is looking at the possibility of tunnels.

The meeting heard the SIC had enjoyed some success in recruiting trainee seafarers to plug gaps in the staffing.

However, Mr Smith said it was very difficult recruiting in some of the outer island populations due to depopulation and ageing populations.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.