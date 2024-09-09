Crew welcome fundraiser on epic 8,500 mile tour of the British Isles

Lerwick RNLI crew and their families welcome fundraiser James Richardson. Photo: RNLI

Life-saving crew and their families welcomed a fundraiser who is undertaking a motoring adventure in support of their charity.

James Richardson visited the Lerwick Lifeboat Station yesterday (Sunday) as part of the RNLI 911 Challenge he is undertaking with his wife Belinda.

The recently retired couple are using their newfound freedom to visit all 238 lifeboat stations in the British Isles in just 911 hours – or 37 days.

The fundraising challenge will see the couple drive more than 8,500 miles, board 36 ferries and take four flights.

They have already raised more than £83,000 to buy a new lifeboat for the charity in celebration of its 200th anniversary this year.

Due to the weather delays affecting the NorthLink service from Aberdeen last night, they had to change their plans for their Northern Isles leg of their adventure.

It meant that Mrs Richardson was unable to visit in their Porsche 911, named Splash.

Lerwick RNLI said the volunteers were pleased to welcome Mr Richardson and a miniature version of Splash.

Mr Richardson also travelled to RNLI Aith to meet the crew of the most northerly RNLI station.

The RNLI also paid a “huge thanks” to local Porsche owner, Paul Mullay, who chauffeured Mr Richardson around during his visit.

“We wish James and Belinda the very best of luck for the rest of the month as they race towards their final stop at RNLI Peel Lifeboat Station in the Isle of Man – birthplace of the RNLI’s founder Sir William Hillary,” the RNLI said on Facebook.

Visit the couple’s fundraising page to find out more.