Flood warning after heavy rains forecast

Warnings of heavy rain and flooding have been issued for Shetland and Orkney.

The Met Office issues a yellow warning for rain tomorrow (Tuesday).

And the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued a flood alert.

It states: “Heavy and persistent rain will affect Shetland from early on Tuesday, and could cause flooding impacts from rivers and surface water.”

Urban areas and the transport network are at greatest risk.