KT Tunstall to perform at Mareel 

September 9, 2024 0
KT Tunstall will perform at Mareel.

Multi-platinum selling Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will perform at Mareel next year.

The Ivor Novello award-winning artist has been confirmed for next year’s Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer tour.

Compiled by folk musician, James Yorkston, Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer is billed as a “fun and relaxed multi-act show” featuring “big names and new discoveries” from the worlds of music, poetry and spoken word.

Joining Tunstall on next year’s tour will be comedian Maeve Higgins and the electro-acoustic musician Pictish Trail.  The tour will appear in Mareel on Wednesday, 5th February.

Meanwhile, this year’s Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer tour is at Mareel on Thursday, featuring performances from Kris Drever, of Scots legends Lau. poet, artist and spoken-word performer Iona Lee and singer-songwriter Rozi Plain.

