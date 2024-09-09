Man denies assaulting woman

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman after appearing in Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Lukasz Malich, of Ladies Drive, was accused of pushing her against a wall, grabbing her by the throat and restraining her last month.

The accused was also charged with breaking a bail condition to not contact the alleged victim and one other person. He denies this charge too.

Malich was released on special conditions

He will appear in court on Wednesday 2nd October, with a trial set for 24th October.