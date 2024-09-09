Urea blending facility planned to help power station reduce emissions

The operator of Lerwick Power Station has lodged plans for a “urea blending” facility to help reduce emissions.

SEN’s application says the new facility will be used as part of a system to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions to “near-zero” levels .

A supporting report by Mott Macdonald said the facility was a “key component in future proofing the site” as it prepares to move into standby mode.

As previously reported, Lerwick Power Station is expected to switch into standby mode next year once the Shetland energy network is connected to the mainland National Grid for the first time.

This will be achieved once the Kergord interconnector and Gremista grid supply point are completed.

The new facility works by removing minerals from mains water, which is then blended with urea pellets.

This aqueous urea solution will be pumped and sored in tanks elsewhere on the site and used within the “selective catalytic reduction advanced emissions control technology system”.

The plans also seek to build a new warehouse to contain the urea blending plant, the demineralised water tank and as a storage area for tonne bags of urea prill.

SSEN’s application said the facility is required to ensure essential infrastructure is available to provide back-up power on demand, while reducing emissions from the diesel powered plant.

“This facility will provide a key component in ensuring the power station runs efficiently, while minimising harmful emissions,” it adds.

“This facility will support the use of Lerwick Power Station in standby operation mode until 2035 following the successful commissioning of the transmission link and the new GSP connection the transmission and distribution systems at Gremista”.