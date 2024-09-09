Vandals trash Harrison Square planters
Vandals have trashed the flower displays at Harrison Square in Lerwick.
Photos showing dead flowers pulled out of the soil were shared on Facebook over the weekend – and were met with strong condemnation.
The Harrison Square planters are planted and maintained by the team at Cope to help keep the town looking attractive during the summer months.
People described the vandals as “disgusting” and said they should be made to pay for the damage.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment