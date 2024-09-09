News

Whalsay woman beats Shetland 10km record 

Chloe Irvine September 9, 2024 0
Whalsay woman beats Shetland 10km record 
Michelle Sandison after completing the 10km race in Stirling.

A Whalsay runner was left “over the moon” after beating the Shetland 10km record yesterday (Sunday).

Michelle Sandison had been competing in the Scottish National 10k Championships in Stirling, finishing with a time of 35 minutes and 26 seconds – with the previous Shetland record standing at 35 minutes and 45 seconds.

Since moving back to the isles in 2019, Michelle had to readapt to the isles conditions – making this win particularly gratifying. 

“This is a special personal best for me because it’s the first one I’ve gotten since moving back to Shetland.

“It’s no been easy for me to adapt to the challenges of training in Shetland and the weather conditions, it’s been a big change not to have the luxury of races on my doorstep any weekend I would want them.

“I’m really proud of myself that I’ve managed it and it bodes well for the future,” she said.

• Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.