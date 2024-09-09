Whalsay woman beats Shetland 10km record 

Michelle Sandison after completing the 10km race in Stirling.

A Whalsay runner was left “over the moon” after beating the Shetland 10km record yesterday (Sunday).

Michelle Sandison had been competing in the Scottish National 10k Championships in Stirling, finishing with a time of 35 minutes and 26 seconds – with the previous Shetland record standing at 35 minutes and 45 seconds.

Since moving back to the isles in 2019, Michelle had to readapt to the isles conditions – making this win particularly gratifying.

“This is a special personal best for me because it’s the first one I’ve gotten since moving back to Shetland.

“It’s no been easy for me to adapt to the challenges of training in Shetland and the weather conditions, it’s been a big change not to have the luxury of races on my doorstep any weekend I would want them.

“I’m really proud of myself that I’ve managed it and it bodes well for the future,” she said.

