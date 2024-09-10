Yell Sound down to single vessel service on Wednesday

Inter-island ferries on the Yell Sound service will operate with a single vessel tomorrow (Wednesday).

The SIC said the first runs would would operate to timetable with bookings.

However, after the 7.05am Ulsta to Toft service, all bookings will be suspended.

“Thereafter we will operate a shuttle service with mandatory breaks,” the council said.

“The times for these will be updated on the voicebank.”

Normal service will resume at 5.35pm with bookings available.