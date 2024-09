A part of the A968 was closed after a landslide yesterday. Photo: SIC

The Dales Lees road has reopened after a landslide on the A968 was cleared.

A section of the road was closed after yesterday’s (Tuesday) landslip approximately two miles north of the Tagon Junction at Voe.

After council staff cleared the road, it has now been reopened for traffic between Voe and Firth.