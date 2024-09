Bloomfield Cup 2024 winners, Delting. Photo: Brian Gray

Delting lifted the Bloomfield Cup at Gilbertson Park after a 2-1 victory over rivals Whitedale B.

Two second half goals from Leighton Flaws put Delting ahead before a late consolation in added on time from Whitedale B’s Tommy Haddon.

