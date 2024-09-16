News

SIC approves school mothball procedures

Skeld school which closed in June. 

Councillors approved proposals to allow schools in the North Mainland to be mothballed if the rolls fall below 20 per cent despite opposition from a West Side councillor.

A green light was also given for schools in Fetlar, Fair Isle, Foula, Papa Stour and Skerries to be mothballed if register numbers fell, or where due to fall, to zero.

The SIC policy and resources committee was faced with the decision to rubber stamp a decision made by the education and families committee to go ahead with a mothballing strategy. 

However, West Side councillor Liz Peterson felt this would have a “detrimental effect” on the community.

Residents should be consulted with and officials asked to “exhaust all avenues” to find alternatives to mothballing. 

Education and families chairman Davie Sandison defended the recommendations put to the committee. 

There was a “key” point which he wanted to make clear to members.

“There’s a difference between a mothballing and a closure of a school,” he told members. 

Ms Peterson proposed an amendment to the motion, which asked for community councils to be consulted ahead of a mothballing of a mothballing of a school. Her amendment also asked for council officials to find alternatives to mothballing. 

However, the original motion passed by seven votes to three.

