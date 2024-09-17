Whiteness Primary School graded ‘very good’

Whiteness Primary School. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Whiteness Primary School has received a positive inspection report.

The school was described as having “very effective ethos of teamwork” and “positive relationships” were observed across both the school and the nursery.

Staff had “very affective approaches” in meeting the needs of children who require additional support in learning – with pupils making “very good progress” in their learning.

